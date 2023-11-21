Populism, nationalism, conservatism — whatever you want to call it, these are global movements that will rise and fall together. Any one country that resists the international leftist consensus creates a chink in the armor that weakens the entire regime. That’s why patriotic Americans have almost as much reason to celebrate Javier Milei’s underdog victory in Argentina as the Argentinians do themselves.
The Populist Smackdown In A Once Great Country Is A Promising Sign For America
Gage Klipper Contributor
