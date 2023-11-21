Teenage Communist Once Profiled By NYT, NPR Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Firebomb Israeli-Owned Business

Calla Mairead Walsh, a 19-year-old political activist, was arrested Sunday along with two others for allegedly trying to firebomb Israeli defense company Elbit Systems’ American Headquarters in New Hampshire, NBC Boston reported.

Walsh comes from a distinguished background of progressivism Democratic political activism, according to NBC. She was profiled by such outlets like The New York Times and NPR for her role in aiding various politicians’ campaigns. (RELATED: German Synagogue Firebombed Amid Wave Of Antisemitic Incidents)

CALLA WALSH JUST GOT ARRESTED TRYING TO FIREBOMB ELBIT SYSTEMS HAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/gnUalOWrBa — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) November 21, 2023

Walsh “launched a digital campaign that helped re-elect Senator Ed Markey” and is “a progressive organizer and activist,” NPR said in 2021. Walsh said she was motivated to first “get involved in politics” because she felt powerless over the issue of climate change.

The New York Times called her “a leader in the group of activists known here as the Markeyverse” and “representative of an influential new force in Democratic politics.” A 2021 piece by the outlet noted her involvement in Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaign, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey’s campaign and Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

Walsh’s pro-Palestinian sentiment was noted by the outlet even then as was her sense of dissatisfaction with Sen. Markey’s stance toward Israel in 2021. She signed a letter to Sen. Markey at the time demanding that he “support justice in Palestine” and that his statements were “antithetical to the Green New Deal and the progressive movement that won him re-election.”

“We have moved beyond this being about one candidate,” she told the NYT about her involvement with Sen. Markey.

Walsh identifies as a communist and is listed as an “[a]nti-imperialist organizer and writer, and National Network on Cuba co-chair” on People’s World, a Marxist-Leninist publication.

“I’m not a ‘leftist’ I’m a communist. And communism is the only force that can liberate LGBTQ+ people,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in July.

I’m not a “leftist” I’m a communist. And communism is the only force that can liberate LGBTQ+ people. pic.twitter.com/6o5HkZPK1o — Calla 🔻 (@CallaWalsh) July 24, 2023

Walsh’s account is filled with anti-Israel and pro-communist commentary.