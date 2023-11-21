Trump Widens Lead Over Biden In New 2024 Poll

Former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over President Joe Biden by 5 points for a 2024 head-to-head matchup, according to a Tuesday poll.

Trump is beating Biden 47% to 40% among registered voters, with 13% remaining undecided, according to a Messenger/HarrisX poll. The former president’s margin of victory grew from his 2-point lead reflected in a previous Messenger/HarrisX survey released on Nov. 1, when 12% of registered voters were not sure of their choice.

Independents favored Trump over Biden at 45% to 32%, with 23% remaining undecided, and the former president also led among the crucial voting bloc in a four-way race with third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West on the ballot, according to the survey.

Biden also trailed Trump by seven points in a four-way matchup, with independents Kennedy and West receiving 14% and 2% support, respectively, and 11% were unsure of their choice. (RELATED: Another Poll Shows Biden Trailing Trump In Crucial Battleground States)

The survey follows a series of other national and crucial battleground state polls that reflect Trump leading Biden by several points. A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Nov. 5 found the former president winning in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania anywhere from three to 10 points.

While a majority of voters don’t believe either major party candidate should run for another term, 40% of Democrats are opposed to Biden’s reelection campaign compared to only 25% of Republicans who think the same of Trump, according to the survey. Biden also received a 39% approval rating with 57% disapproving of the president’s job performance.

Trump holds a 51-point lead over the remaining GOP primary candidates, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following at 11%, according to the poll. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 10%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy brought in 4% and all other GOP hopefuls garnered less than 2% support.

Biden also held a significant advantage among the small field of Democratic primary contenders at 65%, with self-help author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips garnering 5% and 4% support, respectively.

The Messenger/HarrisX poll surveyed 3,017 registered voters between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

