Gender Doc Admits He’s Transitioning A 7-Year-Old

Dr. Adam Neff, a physician in Louisville, Kentucky, admitted in a talk to health care professionals last month that he is transitioning a seven-year-old child.

Neff has worked as a physicians at the Baptist Health System since July 2022, according to his LinkedIn page, with a specialization in “LGBTQ health” and “obesity treatment.”

“I provide gender affirming care pretty much to all ages, my youngest patient being around seven years of age, all the way up to people in their 40s, 50s,” Naff said in the lecture, first reported on by the Post Millennial. (RELATED: County Supervisor Defends Cushy Taxpayer-Funded Vacation As School District Fights Over Trans Locker Room Policy)

The lecture was titled, “Basics of Gender Affirming Care for Health Professionals,” and was delivered at the University of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Naff endorsed the “gender unicorn” — an infographic created by Trans Student Educational Resources (TSER) — as a way to discuss gender identity and sexuality with parents or children who are “struggling to understand” these concepts.

“And then again, thinking about fertility options again, it’s harder to know if you’re talking to a younger kid,” Neff said. “They’re 10 and 11, 12. What that might look like, but that should be kind of brought up. And then they have to be Tanner Stage 2 for puberty blocking agents. Same thing more or less for the hormonal treatments. Again, you want to talk about risk benefit, side effects, things like that.”

Cross-sex hormones can also affect a patient’s fertility, according to a handout from Oregon Health & Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Naff also described puberty blockers, which he recommended for patients as young as nine years old, as “revisable” — a claim that a growing body of evidence is showing to be false. Puberty blockers can cause issues with bone development in children, potentially leading to an increased risk of fractures later in life.