‘One Of Your Guys Gave It To Me’: Crowd Bursts Into Laughter After Girl Calls Out Nikki Haley

The crowd at a New Hampshire political event burst into laughter after a young girl called out Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Video posted on X shows Haley compliment the child, whose response elicited an explosion of laughter among audience members.

“I love your hat,” Haley told the young girl, who was shown wearing her campaign’s merchandise.

“Thank you,” she said. “One of your guys gave it to me for free.”

Haley continued to smile while standing on the Hooksett stage despite the girl’s comment implying that her campaign merchandise would not sell for a price.

Haley is making headway in New Hampshire, where she surpassed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a Washington Post/Monmouth University poll released on Friday, USA Today reported. However, former President Donald Trump remains at 46%, beating Haley, who stands in second place at 18%.

Wall Street financiers have turned to Haley as the candidate who could defeat Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported. National polls rank Haley behind DeSantis as “desperate” financiers hope she will surpass the former president and secure the GOP nomination. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Meets With BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Other Wall Street Elites)

Both Haley and DeSantis brought in over $1 million in the first 24 hours following the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) third GOP Primary debate earlier this month. Haley’s fundraising marked her campaign’s best single day of small-dollar donations.