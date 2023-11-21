Stampede Kills At Least 31 During Military Recruitment Event In The Republic Of Congo

A stampede at a military stadium in the Republic of Congo late Monday night left 31 people dead, the Associated Press reported.

Large crowds of young people gathered at Ornado Stadium, located in the country’s capital, Brazzaville. With youth unemployment at a staggering 42%, military recruitment is often the only respite for some individuals. With as many as 700 people registering per day, chaos ensued as thousands of desperate youth gathered in hopes of being recruited by the military, according to the Associated Press.

Brandon Tsetou, a young man who was at the scene, spoke to the Associated Press regarding the stampede.

“According to the organizers, it was the last day. That’s why many of us decided to wait until late into the night, hoping to register,” he told the AP. “Some were so impatient that they had to force their way in, causing a stampede that left a number of people dead or injured, which we deplore.”

There were reportedly only 1,500 spots available for recruits ages 18 to 25, the AP reported. (RELATED: US Spent Years Funding And Training The African Military That Just Overthrew Its US-Backed Gov’t)

Those injured were transported to the military hospital and Brazzaville University Hospital, according to Africa News.