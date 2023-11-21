‘I’m Going To Stab You’: Some Trans Americans Mourned By White House Died During Altercations With Law Enforcement

The White House commemorated “Transgender Day of Remembrance” Monday by mourning the loss of 26 transgender Americans who were killed this year, but failed to mention that several had died during altercations with law enforcement.

The White House put out a statement mourning the loss of 26 transgender Americans who had been killed in 2023, based on a list from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), calling it “unacceptable” and saying “each one of these deaths is a tragedy.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre also opened her press conference Monday by taking a moment to remember the victims — even though three of the individuals on the list died while allegedly fighting with security or law enforcement. (RELATED: Museum Declares Roman Emperor Was Transgender And Will Now Refer To Him As ‘She’)

Banko Brown, who identified as a transgender man, was shot by Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard, in April after Brown attempted to leave a Walgreens store with stolen items, according to KRON4, a local media outlet. Surveillance of the incident shows the two struggling before Anthony eventually shoots as Brown tries to leave the store.

Anthony claimed that Brown had yelled at him, saying “I’m going to stab you! I’m going to stab your ass,” according to KRON4. He said that Brown had made a “sudden movement,” leading him to shoot out of fear of the threats. Anthony was not charged, but was fined $1,500 in July for concealing his weapon without a permit and not wearing official patches identifying him as a security guard.

one of the 26 dead ‘transgender Americans’ honored by the white house today was “Banko Brown” Here’s Banko stealing from a Walgreens, then threatening to stab a security guard before being shot in self-defense pic.twitter.com/nvL5AU0Fdw — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 20, 2023

In October, Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney George R. Christian announced that his office would not be bringing charges against several police officers who shot and killed Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran in January, according to ABC News. Teran, who identified as nonbinary, was also included on HRC’s list and was killed after shooting a police officer while at an environmental protest.

Police had reportedly fired “less lethal” pepperball rounds at Teran, who responded by “shooting four (4) times his 9 mm pistol through the tent striking and seriously injuring a Georgia State Trooper. Six Troopers returned fire resulting in the death of Teran,'” according to Christian.

“The use of lethal (deadly) force by the Georgia State Patrol was objectively reasonable under the circumstances of this case,” Christian said in a statement. “No criminal charges will be brought against the Georgia State Patrol Troopers involved in the shooting of Manuel Perez Teran.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s office is conducting its own investigation of the incident, according to ABC News, and did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

DéVonnie J’Rae Johnson, who identified as a transgender woman, reportedly was shot after getting into an altercation with a security guard at a store on Aug. 7, using a screwdriver and fire extinguisher as weapons, according to local reports and a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. No charges have been brought against the security guard, Yahoo News reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

