VA Reportedly Tells Marine Veteran That He Must Pay Back Over $100,000

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) reportedly informed a Sarasota County, Florida, Marine vet that he must pay back over $100,000 to the agency, according to 10 Tampa Bay WTSP.

Marine veteran Patrick McFeely was reportedly sent a letter by the VA stating, “Your entitlement to compensation and pension benefits has changed. As a result, you were paid $108,094 more than you’re entitled,” 10 Tampa Bay WTSP reported. The department will reportedly withhold funds from McFeely’s pension on a monthly basis in order to account for the alleged overcompensation.

