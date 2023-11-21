Rare ‘Zombie’ Disease Kills Deer In Yellowstone National Park

At least one mule deer in Yellowstone National Park tested positive for chronic wasting disease in November, the first confirmed detection of the highly contagious disease.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a highly contagious, fatal disease for animals such as deer, elk, and moose, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. It’s colloquially known as the “zombie” virus, People noted, because it causes listlessness, extreme weight loss, increased consumption of liquids, drooling and head lowering. CWD is caused by a malformed protein, which builds up in the brain and other tissues.

Animals with CWD also exhibit other behavioral changes, and there is no known cure or treatment. It spreads through animal-to-animal contact, which is the National Park Service’s immediate concern.

The most recent case was found in the carcass of a mule deer near Cody, Wyoming. The animal was part of a study and fitted with a collar tracker. The device signaled the animal’s death in October, but it wasn’t found until shortly thereafter. Samples collected from the body tested positive, prompting Yellowstone staff to prioritize management of the potential spread of CWD. (RELATED: Woman’s Body Found In Yellowstone National Park After ‘Bear Encounter’)

Monitoring of existing animals will be increased throughout the park, as well as further investigations into other animal carcasses. Park officials will work with Wyoming Game and Fish Department to hopefully mitigate further spread.

With deer hunting season well underway, the park noted that despite there being no evidence CWD caan spread from domestic animals to humans, they recommend not consuming CWD-infected animal tissues.