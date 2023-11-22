‘Get Americans Killed’: Mike Pompeo Rips Biden Admin For Not Pressuring Iran As Attacks On US Troops Rack Up

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the Biden administration Wednesday, saying it would “get Americans killed” if it continued attacking “empty warehouses” instead of putting pressure on Iran

Iranian-backed militias have carried out at least 66 attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, using drones, rockets and even ballistic missiles, according to ABC News; American forces carried out multiple strikes Wednesday, with a Lockheed AC-130 gunship killing some militants involved in an attack using ballistic missiles. “So long as the Iranians continue to attack America we have to put pressure on the regime, not on its knucklehead proxies sitting in Iraq, but on the regime itself,” Pompeo told “America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino. (RELATED: DOD Spokeswoman Insists Biden Admin Is ‘Deterring’ Iran-Backed Militias Despite Wave Of Recent Attacks)

WATCH:



“This is an important point, so there will be — if this deal moves forward, there will be a ceasefire, a pause, a truce, call it whatever you will. There’ll be moments where there won’t be Israeli attacks into Gaza. But the Iranians aren’t going to stop their efforts all across the world,” Pompeo continued.

The Biden administration has come under fire for easing sanctions on Iran, allowing the country to export more oil, allowing Iraq to purchase electricity from Iran and for arranging for South Korea to release $6 billion in proceeds from Iranian oil exports for humanitarian purposes as part of a deal to secure the release of five detained Americans.

“I suspect that these attacks on Americans will continue until this administration does the most fundamental thing, which is acknowledge that all of this, the horrors of October 7th, the missiles that are flying in from Hezbollah into Israel out of Lebanon today, the rockets that the Yemenis are firing into Saudi Arabia and the ship that they took in the — in the strait, these are all Iranian-backed attacks, and this administration has done nothing to slow that down,” Pompeo said.

“We will get Americans killed if this administration refuses to put pressure on the regime itself,” Pompeo added. “If we just try to respond by firing missiles in the night into empty warehouses that will not stop the attacks on Americans from Iran.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

