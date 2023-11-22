HART: News Stories I’m Thankful (And Not So Thankful) For This Thanksgiving

Great news for folks who don’t get good news! Goldman Sachs no longer wants MBA students because they are so poisoned by too much college. Elite campuses are protesting for Palestine. College edu-crats continue to diminish the value proposition of a college education by running up costs, stifling free speech and espousing liberal dogma. They don’t want to be “judged.” The college rating system based on cost and quality of education has been abandoned. Now we are back to the rating system we have always used: the College Football Playoff rankings.