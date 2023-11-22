ICE Agent Warns That ‘Terror Groups Like Hamas’ Are Already In The US Thanks To Open Border

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent said Wednesday that Hamas and other terrorist groups are already in the United States thanks to the flood of migrants crossing the southern border.

The radical Islamic terrorist group carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans. The agent said he interviewed members of Hamas apprehended while trying to cross the border. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Migrants Plunge Into Rio Grande The Same Day That Mayorkas Defended Border Policies To Congress)

“We currently turn a blind eye to literally millions of people crossing this border including terror groups like Hamas,” Tom Feeley, a former director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York, told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones.

“When I was a director, I actually interviewed some of the Hamas that are here,” Feeley responded when Jones asked how he knew Hamas was in the country. “They are here, amongst other terror organizations.”

Over 2.45 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021.

“The agency within ICE, Enforcement Removal Operations, ERO, they are the sole agency responsible for removing people from the United States since Biden has taken office, all the senior leadership has pretty much retired or left and gone to do something else,” Feeley said. “Right now, this administration is actually downsizing them.”

