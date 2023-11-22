New Kids Streaming App Seems To Have Disney Scrambling With Movie Announcement

Once upon a time, Disney could claim to be the king of wholesome family fun. But after years of self-destruction, it’s left to a small conservative upstart to provide classic fairytale characters their happily ever after.

Disney’s self-imposed losing streak comes from its conscious decision to abandon its heritage. No longer satisfied by catering to traditional family values, the corporate giant set off to socially engineer a new generation of left-wing activists. As one Disney animator put it, executives stood wholeheartedly by her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.” With an endless stream of remakes and spinoffs packed with leftist propaganda, executives decided Disney would be the leading face of a new morality.

No where is this more obvious than in Disney’s contrived live action remake of “Snow White.” This film checks all the boxes: multi-ethnic dwarves whose genders’ one can only guess; a frumpy Snow White who shrieks about the patriarchy; and a queen who’s so beautiful she must be evil. Unsatisfied with merely mocking the film like the rest of the country, The Daily Wire’s Bentkey — the conservative outlet’s apolitical children’s programming arm — decided to make the “Snow White” film that America deserves.

Despite Disney’s high production value and massive marketing budget, Bentkey’s comparatively modest “Snow White and the Evil Queen” appears infinitely superior. While the film will not be released until 2024, early press suggests it will fill the void of traditional storytelling left open by Disney’s retreat from the family-friendly sphere. Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced the film on Oct. 16, a purposeful nod to the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding.

“While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have all but abandoned his legacy,” Boreing said in the announcement. “Instead of telling stories about timeless truth, what the ancient fairy tales were all about, Disney’s new ‘Snow White’ is an apology for their past and will expose children to the popular but destructive lies of the current moment.”

Bentkey’s version will be a “story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life.”

“It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale,” Boreing continued.

The power of the announcement evidently wasn’t lost on Disney. Disney had endured months of relentless mockery online, particularly for its absurdly diverse dwarves (who weren’t, in fact, dwarves). However, a mere 11 days after Bentkey dropped its trailer, Disney announced the delay of its own “Snow White.” Now, the dwarves appear to have been altered with CGI to reflect their classic portrayal from 1937.

This seems to be a subtle admission on Disney’s part that the company knows what it’s selling isn’t popular. It depends on its pre-existent market share to trap audiences, but once a challenger emerges, Disney knows it’s in trouble.

The distinction between the two films is also evident in the two actresses chosen to play Snow White.

Bentkey’s Snow White will be played by Daily Wire host Brett Cooper, who took a humble approach to the role.

“I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation!” Cooper said. “Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her. Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

On the other hand, Disney’s Rachel Zegler has reveled in playing a woke Snow White.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

She went on to call it “weird” that the original version has Snow White fall in love with a prince who “literally stalks her.”

Disney appears unable to pivot from the path it has chosen. It will continue to churn out woke propaganda, but in the end, will only wind up empowering its competitors. As more Americans realize they have an alternative for children’s content, Disney will soon find that it’s too late to repair its legacy.