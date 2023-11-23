Dog Walker Allegedly Filmed Himself Fatally Shooting Homeless Man Who Threw Shoe At Him, Authorities Say

A Southern California dog walker allegedly filmed himself shooting a homeless man who reportedly threw a shoe at him during an altercation back in September, authorities said Monday.

Craig Sumner Elliott, 68, of Garden Grove was arrested Friday and charged Monday with felony voluntary manslaughter for the alleged crime against 40-year-old Antonio Garcia Avalos, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Elliot was reportedly jogging along a sidewalk with his two dogs while pushing a pushcart on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 when he met Avalos obstructing his passage as he was sleeping on the sidewalk, the statement noted. Elliot allegedly nudged Avalos awake with the pushcart reportedly prompting Avalos to shout at Elliot to go away.

Authorities say Elliot then began recording Avalos before allegedly reaching for his gun concealed in the pushcart. Avalos rose to his feet and reportedly threw a shoe at Elliot. Elliot ducked and then allegedly fired three shots at Avalos, who later succumbed to his injuries, the statement noted. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Shoots To Death Two Climate Activists Blocking Highway)

“‘He tried to attack me so I shot him’ — those were his [Elliot’s] exact words,” Sebastian Bona, a witness and resident of the neighborhood, told KCAL News.

“This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result,” Spitzer said in the statement. “This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions.”

Elliot had an active concealed carry permit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the shooting, according to the statement.

Elliot reportedly posted a $100,000 bail following his arrest and was released. His arraignment is set for Dec. 15, per the statement.