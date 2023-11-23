Dem Fundraising Platform ActBlue Is Processing Donations For A Bail Fund For Illegal Immigrants

The Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue is processing donations for a bail fund seeking to help free illegal immigrants from detention, according to the fund’s donation page.

“Their detention is based solely on their inability to post a $5,000 bond,” the website reads. “We are not stopping until EVERY Black Immigrant in ICE detention is FREE. We will not let any Black immigrant’s freedom to hinge on their wealth because we believe Black Lives Matter no matter where they were born,” the donation page reads.

Illegal immigrants can be granted the option to bond out of detention custody by an immigration judge, who assesses possible threats they could pose to public safety and if they’re considered to be a flight risk, according to ICE. Bonds can be posted by U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, law firms and non-profit organizations.

“Being detained is a lawful consequence to entering the United States illegally, regardless of one’s race or nationality. The fact that a prominent Democratic fundraising organization is facilitating bonds for illegal aliens in custody shows once again that they do not believe in any consequences for those who break our immigration laws, nor the existence of the agency that enforces them,” former ICE Field Office Director John Fabbricatore told the DCNF. “Abolishing ICE has quietly become Democratic Party orthodoxy,” Fabbricatore said.

Neither the Black Immigrant Bail Fund nor ActBlue immediately responded to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.