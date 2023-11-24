Federal Debt Increased $2.45 Trillion Since Thanksgiving 2022 — $7,304 For Every Person In US

The debt of the federal government has increased $2,452,444,126,108.25 since last Thanksgiving, according to data published by the U.S. Treasury.

That works out to approximately $7,304.03 for every one of the 335,765,877 persons in the United States, as per the Census Bureau’s current population estimate.

“Interest on the federal debt is now so immense that it’s consuming 40% of all personal income taxes… If federal finances continue on their current path, we are only a few years from the entirety of income taxes being needed to finance the debt…”

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/Jb8p9QFpBC — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) November 21, 2023

It also equals $15,168,88 for each of the 161,676,000 people the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported were employed in the country in October. (RELATED: Biden Makes No Mention Of China’s Genocidal Acts In Describing His Discussion With Xi)

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, the day before last year’s Thanksgiving, the total federal debt was $31,334,033,410,564.83, according to the Treasury debt-to-the-penny webpage. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, the last day the federal debt-to-the-penny was reported before this year’s Thanksgiving, it was $33,786,477,536,673.08 — a one-year increase of $2,452,444,126,108.25.

The current total federal debt of $33,786,477,536,673.08 equals approximately $100,625.10 for each of the 335,765,877 people in the country and approximately $208,976.45 for each of the 161,676,000 workers.

