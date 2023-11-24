‘Love Has Won’ Is The Most Horrifying, Addictive Documentary You’ll See All Year

“Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God” dropped on HBO Max in November and it’s the most addictive but horrifying documentary you’ll see in 2023.

Imagine for a moment that you’ve convinced a small group of people that you are God. These people do everything for you. They clean your home, keep you stocked up on drugs and alcohol, allowing you to live in almost total freedom for years on end. Then, you fall sick from the abuse you’ve given your body … but your followers won’t take you to a hospital. Why?

Well, over the years of playing God, you’ve convinced your followers that hospitals are places of evil, they’re run by the most monstrous of demons. Even as you scream for help, begging your followers to believe that you’re not actually God, they think it’s evil working through you. They know the “real” you would never go to a hospital, even when your skin is turning blue and your legs stop working.

But you’re not God. You’re a mother of three who suffered through a series of allegedly abusive relationships. You started your cult, perhaps as an escape from your painful reality, or some other reason. And now the people who truly love you with total unconditionality are going to let you slowly mummify as they await your evacuation from Earth by UFOs.

It sounds crazy, but this is the story we’ve been told so far in the horrifying HBO Max documentary “Love Has Won.” Over the course of three episodes, we traverse the life of Amy Carlson, a Colorado cult leader whose mummified remains were uncovered in 2021, steeped in glitter and decorated with Christmas lights, according to Inside Edition.

Until now, no one really knew what happened. And when you learn the truth, it’ll absolutely terrify you. (RELATED: Step Aside ‘Tiger King,’ HBO’s Newest Doc ‘Telemarketers’ Will Become A Cult Phenomenon)

Only two episodes have aired of the documentary thus far, with the finale dropping Monday, Nov. 27. Set some time aside to get into this one. Because once you start, there’s no way you’ll be able to stop watching this slow-moving car crash from modern American psychosis.