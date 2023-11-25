‘You Can’t Hide’: Biden Berated By Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Christmas Tree Lighting

President Joe Biden was berated by pro-Palestinian protesters Friday at the Nantucket Christmas tree lighting.

Video shows groups of aggrieved activists holding “Free Palestine” posters as they chanted slogans in unison about the global unrest since the Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel waged by Hamas.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charged you with genocide,” a mass of demonstrators chanted while someone rang a bell.

Protestors at a Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket chant and accuse Biden of "genocide."

Pro-Palestinian protestors at the Nantucket tree lighting ceremony with President Biden just yards away



Several restrictions including street closures and public security screening were implemented while Biden and his family were present at the holiday event, according to a release from the Town of Nantucket Police Department. The president was joined by First Lady Jill Biden, his children and his grandchildren as the tree was illuminated.

Confirming President Biden will once again be in attendance at Friday's tree lighting ceremony in downtown Nantucket, here are the security restrictions announced this morning:



A man attempting to stop the protests took to the microphone, reminding the crowd that “this is a community tree lighting,” the DailyMail reported. He said that he “respected the right to the First Amendment,” but failed to get them to stop. Loud Christmas music and cheering overpowered the sound of the protesters, who were reportedly native to the island. (RELATED: ‘Genocide Joe’: Young Swing State Dems Threaten To Withhold Votes For Biden Over His Pro-Israel Stance)

As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled "Free Palestine!" before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch. He also spotted a "USS Nantucket" hat on the head of an onlooker and stopped to salute on his way into the restaurant.



“Nantucket has long been considered an exclusive vacation getaway for rich tourists,” a press release about the incident said. “However, the protests on Friday night indicate that island residents are pushing back on their island and community being used as a safe haven for politicians and wealthy elites.”

Biden said he had no update on when American hostages would be freed from Hamas’ custody while touting a release deal on Wednesday.