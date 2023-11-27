Former HHS Official Who Worked With Fauci To Downplay Lab Leak Reveals Theory On COVID Origins

A former Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) official who downplayed the COVID-19 lab leak theory alongside former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed to Sky News what he believes may be the origin of the disease.

Former HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec and Fauci talked about how they could distract from the COVID-19 lab leak theory, Kadlec said in the interview, which will air Tuesday night. Chinese military scientist Zhou Yusen may have played a role in the COVID-19 pandemic’s origination by conducting vaccine research on live animals, Kadlec suggested. (RELATED: Liberal Media’s Favorite COVID Doctor Urges National Security Enforcement Against ‘Antiscience Attitudes’)

Robert Kadlec, key man in the US administration’s early response to the Covid-19 outbreak, is speaking up about origins. Another conspiracy theorist, we must assume? https://t.co/zdHoxTtQ7g — Jordi Xiol (@jordixiol) November 27, 2023

Yusen already had a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2020 and he passed away around May of that year, according to Sky News.

“It looked like he was censored as a consequence of whatever happened,” Kadlec told Sky News. “Our evidence would suggest that something happened while he was doing his work, which we believe was when the virus first emerged. And whether he was held accountable either through some formal proceeding or not, he was certainly dead by July (2020).”

Kadlec speculated the possibility that Yusen was killed for prompting the pandemic, according to Sky News.

“It’s certainly possible, we considered that as a plausible possibility, however, we had no evidence to make that assessment,” Kadlec said.

Kadlec suppressed the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak rather than naturally because he wanted to promote cooperation with China on the virus, he told Sky News.

“I wake up at usually about 2 or 3am and think about it honestly, because it’s something that we all played a role in,” Kadlec told Sky News. “Yes, we had some successes, we had some other non-successes, meaning failures. And part of the reason I’m still committed to trying to … bring this subject up is at least to say, it’s important to know now what happened.”

National Intelligence Council’s Director for Global Health Security Adrienne Keen played a key role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab leak theory during President Joe Biden’s probe into the virus’ origins, former Acting Assistant Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno alleged in another interview with Sky News. Keen has also worked for the World Health Organization (WHO) as an independent consultant since 2016 and was reportedly a proponent of the theory that COVID-19 originated from an animal.

“She was very involved in discrediting the information that we were trying to present to the Secretary of State (Mike Pompeo),” DiNanno told Sky News.

“I had found out that apparently she was an outside advisor also to the World Health Organization, they are a political agency. They’re a UN agency. So it’s just not appropriate to do work for a foreign power. And that would include the United Nations,” he added.

“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s [ODNI] work on COVID-19 origins complied with all of the Intelligence Community’s analytic standards, including objectivity,” an ODNI spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

HHS, NIAID, WHO and the State Department did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

