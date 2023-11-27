‘Don’t Ever Think Someone Can’t Be Replaced’: McCarthy Explains Why There’s A ‘Better Climate’ Now For GOP ‘To Win’

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated Monday on Fox News that House Republicans now have a “better climate to win seats” following a wave of congressional members stepping down for 2024.

McCarthy appeared on Fox News’ “The Bottom Line” to discuss a range of topics from Israel to the 2024 elections. Host Sean Duffy questioned the former House speaker on his thoughts regarding the large number of congressional members who are not seeking re-election for 2024. (RELATED: Wave Of Retirement Announcements Could Mean Major Shakeup On Capitol Hill)

McCarthy emphasized that there are more Democrats leaving than Republicans, noting that while it is a “natural thing,” it does give Republicans an advantage.

“This is a natural thing because, remember, the Democrats were in the majority before. So anytime you’re about to lose the majority, they try to coerce you in, ‘don’t leave the climate’s bad,’ and then they stay and they go into the minority and they said ‘I’m not staying,’” McCarthy stated.

“But this is good for Republicans, right? Because you got Spanberger leaving, you got Slotkin, you’ve got Kildee – these are all seats we were competing in. I believe Republicans have a better climate to win seats in the House than they did for the last two election cycles. And they won both cycles when Republicans weren’t winning somewhere else.”

“This is a natural time though, too, because filing deadlines are coming up, people are home for Thanksgiving, and it’s been a little chaotic,” McCarthy stated.

“So what happens? You come back home and you think, you know what, I got something else so. But, you know, look, it’s sad to lose some brain trust, but don’t ever think someone can’t be replaced. It’s an unbelievable institution. And I think when we focus on the right things, it just makes even the world better and America stronger.”

A total of 38 congressional seats are now up for grabs in 2024, with seven members coming from the Senate and 31 from the House, according to Ballotpedia. (RELATED: ’So You Think He’s Just Making It Up Then?’: Maria Bartiromo Confronts Kevin McCarthy About ‘Elbowing’ Allegations)

Of the 31 House members who are not seeking reelection only 16 are completely retiring from office. However, 11 are running for U.S. Senate, two are running for state attorney general, one is running for president, and one for governor, according to Ballotpedia.