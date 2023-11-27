Teen Murder Suspect Escapes Detention Center For Second Time In Two Weeks

Two teenage murder suspects escaped during the weekend from a Louisiana juvenile detention facility, one suspect had just escaped jail two weeks ago.

David Atkins and Willie Jackson were held by police on first-degree murder charges, the New York Post reported. Atkins had reportedly escaped from the same facility earlier on Nov. 14 following guards getting distracted over a brawl between inmates, the Advocate noted. (RELATED: 3 Men Break Into Abandoned Jail, Accidentally Lock Themselves In Cell)

Teen murder suspect escapes Louisiana jail for second time in two weeks https://t.co/nRHbGqdW2V pic.twitter.com/iQics53xU5 — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

Both teenage escapees were apprehended a little over 24 hours later by authorities after police were tipped off at a house where the two were hiding, the New York Post reported. Police had offered $2,000 for details that could lead toward each individual’s capture, WAFB reported.

The local police department also posted on Facebook about the reward.

“We want the public to be cautious as they may have changed their hairstyles. We are encouraging those that may see them that may know their whereabouts or may actually be out and about just witness these individuals out in the community to not hesitate to call 911 or Crime Stoppers,” Cpl. Saundra Watts told the outlet.

It is not known how the teenagers managed to escape from the facility, the New York Post reported.

The detention facility that hosted the two teenagers has a reputation of sorts of jailbreaks. In 2021, five inmates managed to escape the facility after locking a staff member in a cell after stealing her keys, the Advocate reported. That was the second jailbreak of that year from that facility, the outlet noted.