Vandal Damages Revolutionary War Hero’s Headstone

An individual in Boston went on a vandalism rampage Saturday evening, leaving much destroyed including the headstone of Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere, local news outlet Boston.com reported.

Boston resident Lawrence Hawkins, 46, allegedly began his destructive pattern at roughly 11:31 p.m. Saturday, according to Boston.com. Hawkins allegedly threw bricks through the windows of several businesses and one police cruiser before supposedly defacing Paul Revere’s grave.

Boston man damages Paul Revere’s headstone, vandalizes Holocaust memorial during citywide spree, cops sayhttps://t.co/WLzWaB02lf — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) November 27, 2023

Hawkins allegedly first threw a brick through the door of a florist’s shop in downtown Boston, according to Boston.com. After authorities arrived at the scene and reviewed surveillance footage, police were able to make a profile of Hawkins.

Later that night, a police officer noticed the windshield of his cruiser was smashed, Boston.com reported. Again, security footage showed a suspect who appeared to be Hawkins.

Authorities were called to the scene of another broken window at the John F. Kennedy Federal Building just hours later, where a similar description identified Hawkins as the probable suspect, according to Boston.com. Additional surveillance footage showed an individual throwing an object into the New England Holocaust Memorial. When authorities investigated the incident, they found yet another brick.

Hawkins allegedly went on to smash windows at two other business locations in the city before hiding in a local shelter, Boston.com reported. Boston police apprehended Hawkins Sunday morning and charged him with destruction of property, according to WMTW.

Authorities responded to a subsequent vandalism report on Sunday morning at the Granary Burying Ground on Tremont Street, per WMTW. Police found several headstones pulled from the ground and smashed to pieces, including Paul Revere’s headstone. (RELATED: Police Investigating After Someone Vandalized Jewish Mural Near Historic Deli)

Video surveillance identified Hawkins as the suspect in the vandalism, according to WMTW. The outlet says he will be charged with additional counts of destruction of property and defacing a burial site.