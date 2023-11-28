Murderer Sexually Abused Over 100 Corpses At Hospital Over 15 Years Before Being Caught: REPORT

An inquiry into the actions of convicted murderer David Fuller released new details of his actions in November, revealing horrific failures within the British National Health Service (NHS), BBC reported.

Fuller, 69, received two life sentences for the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 2021, as well as an additional 16 years for abusing the corpses of more than 100 women and children, according to BBC. Fuller started committing his offenses in 2007, reportedly sexually assaulting the bodies of victims ranging from nine to 100 years of age until his arrest in December 2020.

The new inquiry report claims major management failures at two major British hospitals allowed Fuller to flourish in his abuse, BBC reported

“The senior management of the trust were aware of problems in the running of the mortuary from as early as 2008. But there is little evidence that effective action was taken to remedy these,” Inquiry Chair Sir Jonathan Michael said of the situation, according to BBC.

The NHS is now establishing new protocols and procedures to stop anyone from repeating Fuller’s heinous actions, according to BBC.

Fuller visited one mortuary 444 times in a year, completely “unnoticed and unchecked,” the outlet noted. Fuller also recorded many of his sex acts with the bodies, all or most of which were later found by law enforcement, Sky News reported. (RELATED: Former Funeral Directors Sentenced For Selling Body Parts)

Fuller reportedly worked in the hospital as a general maintenance engineer for decades after murdering Pierce and Knell in 1987. He was only convicted of the crime after advanced DNA techniques were used on the cold case, according to Sky News.