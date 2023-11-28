Students Send Pro-Gay Letters To ‘Moms For Liberty’ Under Apparent Supervision Of Teacher

Students at Seattle Public Schools sent letters decorated with rainbows and pro-LGBT slogans to parental rights group Moms for Liberty, the school confirmed to the Daily Caller on Tuesday.

Photos of the cards circulating online show a packet of letters sent with a note from public school teacher Ann Christianson.

“Please read the enclosed cards from concerned middle school students in Seattle, Washington,” Christianson’s note read.

Seattle Public Schools confirmed in a statement to the Caller that “the materials in question were sent last spring as an independent activity.”

“Seattle Public Schools is dedicated to fostering welcoming, inclusive, and identity-safe environments for all our students. We firmly uphold the rights of our students, staff, and families to express their authentic selves,” the statement continued. “We take great pride in our unwavering support for LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and families, which is reflected in our policies and everyday practices.” (RELATED: School That Declined To Have Female Athletes Play Against Trans Player Takes Legal Action Over Sports Ban)

“Gay is slay, love is love and ur wrong!” one letter read. “Grow up! I’m more mature than you!”

“Dear Moms for Liberty, stop bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth and families from a Seattle Public Schools Student,” another read.

I just came across an envelope that made its way to our office. Inside are letters to M4L from a Seattle Middle School protesting against "LGBTQ hate."

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children. The building of the Red Guard in America.

Two Seattle Public Schools reportedly offered “gender affirming care” to students in July through the Country Doctor Community Health Centers (CDCHC), which provides referrals for cross-sex hormones and surgeries.

Seattle Public Schools reportedly told teachers in 2020 to “bankrupt their privilege,” according to leaked documents. The training informed teachers that the education industry was guilty of the “spirit murder” of black children and that the United States was built on “stolen” Native American land.