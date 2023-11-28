UN Account Posts, Then Quickly Deletes Condemnation Of Hamas

The United Nations women’s rights group apparently posted a condemnation of Hamas’ Oct. 7th terrorist attack against Israel on social media after facing criticism for their weeks of silence, only to promptly delete the post.

“We condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7 and continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” the UN Women originally posted to their Instagram account on Nov. 24, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

After backlash over silence, UN Women tweets, then deletes, statement condemning Hamas attack in Israel https://t.co/bJ3GwXfQSD — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 28, 2023

UN Women then apparently deleted the post and replaced it with a new post calling for the release of the hostages but without the condemnation of Hamas, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The Jewish Telegraph Agency reached out directly to UN Women for comment, and UN Women told them “the Instagram post had been scheduled in advance and was deleted because the message in it no longer reflected where the organization wanted to put its main focus.” The organization apparently claimed Hamas’ release of some of their Israeli hostages shifted their focus. (RELATED: Jewish Professor Banned From Campus After Deceptively-Edited Video Of Him Wishing Death On Hamas Went Viral)

“UN Women social media team had pre-planned days in advance [of] this particular post, but then the news broke on the release of hostages and we really wanted to focus on that,” a UN Women’s representative told the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

“UN Women has condemned the attacks by Hamas and the deaths of Israeli civilians from the beginning as well as called for the release of hostages, and we will continue doing so until the conflict ends. We have also called for all allegations of gender-based violence to be rigorously investigated, prioritizing the rights, needs, and safety of those affected,” the spokeswoman concluded, per the Jewish Telegraph Agency.