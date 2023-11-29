Hillary Clinton Heckled By Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Columbia University

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was heckled by Columbia University students on Wednesday over her support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Footage circulated on social media of Clinton walking past a group of students angrily yelling demands at her. The students held up posters and displayed Palestinian flags

“Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide! You’re supporting genocide,” they chanted.

Protesters also targeted Dr. Keren Yarhi-Milo, an international relations professor who co-teaches a course called “Inside the Situation Room” with Clinton.

“Keren Yarhi-Milo, can’t you see? You’re supporting genocide!” the protesters yelled as she and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee walked past them. Yarhi-Milo has shared multiple tweets detailing and condemning Hamas’ use of rape as a weapon of war during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and retweeted Clinton’s Atlantic article calling for an end to Hamas control of Gaza.

Clinton was flanked by multiple security guards on all sides and did not make eye contact with the protesters, according to the footage.

Secretary Hillary Clinton faced pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University today. Clinton teaches a class at Columbia called “Inside The Situation Room.” pic.twitter.com/oxr56sD7rn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2023

“Shame on you! Shame on you!” the protesters chanted as Clinton and her security team headed for the exit.

Clinton has been heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia before. Earlier in November, 30 students staged a walkout of Clinton’s class to protest the school’s handling of students who expressed support for Hamas. In the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, several pro-Palestinian Columbia student groups were lambasted by national media and targeted by “doxxing trucks.”

The students who participated in the walkout demanded “immediate legal support for affected students.”