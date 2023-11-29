Video Shows Total Whiteout Amid Hard-Hitting Winter

A series of videos shared Tuesday by AccuWeather showed the first major snowfall of late 2023 blanketing much of the northern continent.

A timelapse video shared by AccuWeather showed the incredible power of a major snow squall that ripped through north-central New York, reducing visibility and creating very dangerous road conditions Tuesday for locals and visitors alike. The squall was caused by a lake-effect snow storm formed as cold air rushed over the still-temperate Great Lakes.

❄️SNOW SQUALL❄️Timelapse captures the heavy-lake effect snow that coated north-central New York today, causing hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/yRjZq0nX5b — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 29, 2023

While it looks quite scary, clearly some of our furry friends are fans of the sudden, deepening snow. Another video shared by the weather forecaster showed two dogs with the zoomies Monday, circling their snow-covered yard in Orchard Park, New York.

The lake-effect snow machine has turned on and the zoomies have kicked in 🐶💨 pic.twitter.com/BzuikjGM8D — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 28, 2023

And the chaos hasn’t stopped kids in Buffalo from getting on the bus to school. Footage shared by AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell revealed the “messy morning commute under this lake-effect snow band” wasn’t enough to stop everyone from getting to where they need to be on a busy Wednesday. (RELATED: Snowfall Forecasts Are In, And It Looks Like It’ll Be A Cold Winter In The US)

These kids in #Buffalo #NY are built different ☃️ It’s a messy morning commute under this lake-effect #snow band ❄️ We’re LIVE all morning on AccuWeather 📺 📲 💻 #NYwx pic.twitter.com/7xaPk2R26x — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) November 29, 2023

Much of America is experiencing below-freezing temperatures as we enter December, the National Weather Service noted. As snow squalls and other dangerous weather ramps up, it’s especially important to check the forecast before leaving your home, and to always travel with spare water, blankets and food.