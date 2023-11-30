Anthony Fauci To Testify Before Congress On US Response To COVID-19

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in early January, the subcommittee announced Thursday.

Fauci will take part in a two-day interview on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9, making his first appearance before the 118th Congress, according to the subcommittee. Fauci also agreed to testify in a public hearing, though the date of that hearing has yet to be announced.

Members will likely press Fauci on the origins of the virus, as well as the U.S. response to the pandemic and how to prevent future outbreaks. (RELATED: CIA Brought Fauci In ‘Without A Record Of Entry’ To ‘Influence’ Review Of COVID-19 Origins, Subcommittee Alleges)

“As the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, you have knowledge pertinent to both investigating and evaluating the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic but also preparing for future pandemics,” the committee wrote in a letter to Fauci. “The Select Subcommittee expects you to answer questions truthfully, to the best of your ability and recollection, and consistent with House and Select Subcommittee rules and precedents.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear before the 118th Congress for the FIRST TIME for a two-day transcribed interview on January 8, 2024 and January 9, 2024. He has also agreed to testify in front of @COVIDSelect at a public hearing next year. pic.twitter.com/8QiIV3Cjph — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) November 30, 2023

The subcommittee originally requested his testimony back in February, and made an agreement with Fauci and his team regarding the interview on Nov. 3, according to the letter. Fauci will provide seven hours of testimony each day and will appear at a public hearing to be announced at a later date.

In a late September letter, the subcommittee revealed that Fauci was brought into the CIA headquarters “without a record of entry” to help “influence” its review of the origins of the virus. Chairman Brad Wenstrup emphasized concerns that the virus might have came from a lab in Wuhan, China, and that Fauci was a part of its cover up.

Fauci has received heavy criticism for his work to dismiss the “lab leak” theory, including a 2020 research paper that he influenced which argued COVID-19 originated from human contact with a bat. Scientists who authored the findings admitted that Fauci’s intent was for them to suppress the “lab leak” theory, which he allegedly pushed the researchers on multiple times.

The subcommittee also revealed that Fauci privately acknowledged that Wuhan, China, was engaging in gain-of-function research prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also garnered criticism during the pandemic for recommending heavy-handed restrictions during his role in the Trump administration, including masking, social distancing and later getting vaccinated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

