EXCLUSIVE: Dem Presidential Candidate Terrisa Bukovinac Releases Gruesome Anti-Abortion Ad

A pro-life Democratic presidential candidate is set to air a highly gruesome anit-abortion ad in New Hampshire. The 30-second TV spot, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, contains disturbing images of late-term aborted babies.

Terrisa Bukovinac, who founded the activist group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), announced her bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in September.

The five aborted babies who appear in the ad were discovered in the home of PAAU activism director Lauren Handy on March 30, 2022. Handy was convicted in August of blockading an abortion clinic in 2020 and is currently in prison as she awaits sentencing.

“I’m a secular progressive activist,” Bukovinac says in the ad. “Last year, I recovered the remains of these five babies from an all-term abortion center in Washington, D.C. These are the faces of a genocide supported by Joe Biden and my own Democratic Party. We can provide for the working class and resist this extremism. I am challenging you to never vote for a pro-choice Democrat again.”

Federal telecommunications law specifies that television stations “have no power of censorship over the material” that appears in campaign ads.

“My goal with this ad is to disrupt the consciences of the American people, particularly leftists who are complicit in abortion by supporting pro-abortion candidates,” Bukovinac told the Caller. “I have held the victims of my party’s abortion extremism in my own hands and I will use every nonviolent tool in my toolbox to get justice for these children by exposing the brutality of their murders.”

“Voters in New Hampshire have another option this election, and those who claim to be anti-fascist, anti-capitalist, and champions of the working class must oppose legal child killing at the ballot box. Pro-life Democrats exist and we aren’t going anywhere,” Bukovinac added. According to Gallup, around 15% of Democrats identify as pro-life.

Bukovinac and Handy claim to have obtained 115 aborted babies, including the five late-term infants, from a Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services truck driver outside Washington Surgi-Clinic in 2022, according to Live Action and Insider . Curtis Bay asserts that disposing of aborted human remains is against company policy and has disputed the activists’ claims, despite the company’s logo appearing on the box of fetuses in video released by PAAU.

Police took the five late-term fetuses — who activists named Harriet, Phoenix, Angel, Holly and Christopher X — to investigate whether the Washington Surgi-Clinic violated both the federal Partial Birth Abortion Act and the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act. The other aborted babies, which were no longer in Handy’s apartment when police arrived, were given a Catholic funeral and buried in a private cemetery, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Bukovinac announced her presidential candidacy outside of the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

“Pretending like millions of pro-life Democrats like myself don’t exist isn’t a strategy. The right to life must be protected at every age, everywhere,” she told the Caller. “And that is why I am running for president of the United States.”