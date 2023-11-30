GREYSON GEE: Is Mexico Meddling In Texas’ Elections Over Border Security?

Is the Mexican government interfering in Texas elections over border security? A newly crafted state misdemeanor for illegal entry into Texas has received fierce disapproval from the Mexican government — in tandem with perennial threats of electioneering.

With the Biden administration’s border crisis worsening at a rapid clip, Texas remains the Lone Star stemming the tide of drug trafficking, cartel violence and illegal immigration ravaging its border communities. To bolster these efforts, the 88th Texas Legislature recently voted to grant local police and governments the authority to enforce a new state offense for illegally entering Texas from a foreign nation. (RELATED: SAM PEAK: Biden Is Destroying Legal Immigration. Republicans Should Call Him Out)

This proposal, Senate Bill 4, received ferocious condemnation from the Mexican government. The Mexican Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) demonstrated its displeasure in a press release:

“In relation to Senate Bill 4 passed by the Texas Legislature, the Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, expresses its rejection of these anti-immigrant measures that aim to stop the flow of migrants by criminalizing them. This legislation will result in the separation of families, discrimination, and racial profiling.”

To an external observer, it might seem odd for a national government to comment on the internal affairs of a foreign country. Mexico’s posturing about the anti-immigrant nature of Texas’ government and the “discrimination and racial profiling” SB 4 will supposedly cause is nothing new. The Mexican government’s modus operandi under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has been vocal opposition to American sovereignty and harsh criticism of politicians who advocate for enhanced border security.

I highlight this deep perversion within Mexico in my latest report on Mexican government interference in American elections. The rhetoric of the Mexican government demonstrates that they are fully intent on suppressing the will of American voters.

Don’t believe me? Read the words of the Mexican President:

Starting today, we are going to start an information campaign for Mexicans who live and work in the United States and for all Hispanics to inform them of… how this initiative by the Republicans, in addition to being irresponsible, is an offense against the people of Mexico… we are going to call for them not to vote for [Republicans] because [they are] interventionist, inhumane, hypocritical, and corrupt.”

AMLO threatens these “information campaigns” against Republicans in the United States, most often in Texas, who push for stronger border and immigration measures. His threats are pervasive and constitute the motivating ethos of the Mexican government as it relates to American electoral sovereignty.

AMLO’s threats continue to manifest themselves. Recent news of Texas Democrats collaborating with the Mexican government to undermine the effectiveness of SB 4 is an additional example to add to the list I compiled in my research of President López Obrador’s information campaign.

These are shocking developments that are likely to go unnoticed; however, if you pay attention to the rhetoric of Mexican political leaders, you’ll find that this is to be expected. President López Obrador speaks of American voters as though they were lumps of clay to be shaped to his liking.

Every action taken by the state of Texas to respond to the derelict duty of the U.S. and Mexican governments has been met by Mexico, and frankly, often the U.S. government, with derision and condemnation. The American people need to realize that the Mexican government is no longer a cooperative partner.

With an American political party openly collaborating with a foreign government to subvert the will of American voters, it seems that the most pressing threat of election interference is on our doorstep, not in collapsing empires a world away.

Policymakers of goodwill must acknowledge the threat our nation faces by unmitigated immigration and restore our national sovereignty. We fail to act at our own peril.

Greyson Gee serves as a Policy Scholar at the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.