Rand Paul Performed Heimlich On Iowa Senator Joni Ernst

Republican Sen. Dr. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Ernst was attending a lunch at the Senate with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and began choking before Paul, who is a medical doctor and an ophthalmologist, gave her the Heimlich, according to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, and other elected officials said that the Iowa Senator was doing all right afterward. Ernst later posted about the incident on social media, thanking Paul for saving her from choking on “woke policies.” (RELATED: ‘Incompetence On Your Part’: Republicans Go Ballistic On Dem Senator For Blocking Debate On Biden Judicial Nominees)

“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr.Paul,” Ernst wrote.

Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023

Rand Paul’s wife, Kelly, also posted about the incident, calling her husband a “hero.”

Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok! https://t.co/r3k9mb7VVy — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) November 30, 2023

Other senators were quick to express similar sentiments, with Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah posting on X that “not all heroes wear capes.” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina reportedly said “God bless Rand Paul. I never thought I’d say that,” according to Washington Post reporter Liz Goodwin.

Paul has yet to comment on the incident and his office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

