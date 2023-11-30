‘Why Don’t You Just Admit That You’re Running?’: DeSantis Presses Newsom On Presidential Aspirations In Fiery Debate

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pressed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on his presidential aspirations for 2024 during a debate on Fox News Thursday.

Newsom has been speculated to run for president either against or in place of President Joe Biden as many Democrats have voiced the desire for alternatives in 2024. After months of feuding with DeSantis, who is vying for the GOP presidential nomination, over their respective states’ policies, the Florida governor asked Newsom to admit that he is going to make a White House Bid himself during “The Great Red vs. Blue State” debate with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“The Biden administration over the last three years —,” said Newsom. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Is Raising Cash Off Debate With Ron DeSantis)

“Is Joe Biden paying you tonight” Hannity interjected. “I thought this was state vs. state?”

“But it’s about the United States of America, I thought this guy was running for president of the United States. If you’re running for —” Newsom responded.

“You are too, you just won’t admit it — you won’t admit it. You will not admit it. Why don’t you just admit that you’re running?” pressed DeSantis.

WATCH:

Biden has held the Democratic primary field largely to himself, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who had been polling around 14%, switching to an independent in early October. Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips jumped in the race in late October, citing the need for alternatives to Biden, and self-help author Marianne Williamson is also in the running.

The president is currently leading the small Democratic primary field by over 60 points in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average from Nov. 9 to Nov. 28, while Williamson received 9% and Phillips garnered 3.5%.

The RCP average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Nov. 9 and Nov. 28, indicates DeSantis has 13.6% support behind only former President Donald Trump with 62%, followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 9.6%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 4.8% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 2.2%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.