Relative Claims Hamas Branded Israeli Hostages And Drugged Them

The uncle of two Israeli children who were taken hostage by Hamas claimed that the terror organization branded and drugged his nephews.

Yaniv Yaakov, the uncle of freed hostages 12-year-old Yagil and 16-year-old Or, made these claims in the presence of Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at an event in North Macedonia, the Times of Israel reported Friday. (RELATED: 85-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Says She Confronted Terrorist Leader While Captive)

Relative of freed captives say Hamas branded child hostages in case they escaped https://t.co/r9bgBUE0am via @timesofisrael — Ilan Hulkower (@IHulkower) December 1, 2023

“Each child that was taken by Hamas was taken on a motorbike and they took every child, took his leg and put it on the exhaust of that motorbike, so they have a burn so they will be marked if they run, if they escape, so [Hamas] can find them,” Yaniv said about his two nephews, the outlet reported. “They were drugged, they were treated so badly, but at least they are with us,” the uncle added.

His two nephews were freed Monday as a result of a temporary ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, the outlet noted. The father of the children remains as a hostage in Gaza, the outlet reported.

Former prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett, repeated the claim, adding that “Hamas are sadistic monsters, and we’re going to have to kill them.”

We now know that Hamas terrorists who held hostage 13-year-old Yagel Yaacov and his brother Or, used a boiling hot motorcycle exhaust to “imprint” a burn on their legs as a way to identify them if they try to escape. Let me repeat:

They took a boiling piece of metal and pinned… pic.twitter.com/5A2jGLVjls — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) November 30, 2023

When someone asked what the source for this information was, Bennett responded, “The children and their scars.”