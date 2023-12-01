New Map Details Increase In Public Poop Incidents In San Francisco

More poop incidents occurred on the streets of San Francisco in 2022 than any other year, according to a new poop map revealed by Open The Books.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held up a map of poop in San Francisco at a debate between DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday, arguing that San Francisco had suffered under Newsom’s leadership, according to the New York Post. The new map revealed over 34,000 instances of poop on the streets of the city in 2022. (RELATED: San Francisco Public School Has 11 Students, Spends $75,000 On Each)

“As Open The Books continues to shed light on government’s use of resources in California and nationwide, the hope is that Thursday’s debate will spur meaningful conversations and actions toward finding comprehensive solutions to address San Francisco’s homeless crisis,” a press release for the poop map reads.

The poop map also revealed that the number of incidents in 2023 is on pace to reach a record high of over 35,000, according to Open The Books. Since 2011, the map showed over 270,000 reports of human feces being deposited onto the streets of San Francisco.

Newsom served as mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2010, according to a California government website. San Francisco spent over $1 billion on homelessness in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the Hoover Institution.

Homelessness is rising in San Francisco, and open-air drug use and crime have become common in public places. The homelessness population increased by nearly 1,000 people between 2015 and 2022, according to the City and County of San Francisco website.

Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Newsom did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.