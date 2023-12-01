Over 90% Of Gender Studies Majors At Ivy League University Received As

An Ivy League report revealed that over 90% of women and gender studies majors receive A grades, according to Yale Daily News.

The proportion of students receiving As at Yale University rose from 67% in the 2010-2011 school year to 79% in the 2022-2023 school year, according to Yale Daily News. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) classes received the least As, and women and gender studies classes received the most As with 92.06%. (RELATED: ‘Everyone’s Concerned’: Harvard Is Worried About Losing More Longtime Donors After Response To Hamas Attack | The Daily Caller

“As you can see, a large majority of grades in Yale College are in the A range (A or A-),” Yale College Dean Pericles Lewis told Yale Daily News. “This results in compression, making it difficult for instructors to use grades for their intended purpose of helping students understand areas of strength and others that need attention.”

Among the classes, genders studies and history of science classes received the highest grades, with the latter receiving As in 92.37% of classes, according to Yale Daily News. Economics and mathematics classes received the lowest grades, with 52.39% and 55.18% receiving As, respectively.

“Some thought [the COVID effect] would be temporary, but it has more or less persisted. [It’s] probably the faculty going easier on students because COVID was a pain,” Ray Fair, Yale economics professor, told Yale Daily News. “The report simply documents the history of grading at Yale … It gives the ‘current state of grading,’ and I think the numbers are straightforward to interpret,” Fair told the News.

A Harvard report revealed that 79% of Harvard students received As in the 2020-2021 school year compared to 60% of Harvard students in the 2010-2011 school year, according to The Harvard Crimson in October.

As of 2021, there were over 180,000 cultural and gender studies majors in the United States, according to DataUSA. The median salary of a gender studies graduate as of November 2023 is about $58,000, according to Zip Recruiter.

Yale did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

