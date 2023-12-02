Video Allegedly Shows Boat Packed With Illegal Immigrants Make Landfall On Malibu Beach

A boat allegedly packed with two dozen illegal immigrants arrived on the shores of Malibu Beach, California earlier this week, a video obtained by Fox News shows.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin released an exclusive video on Twitter displaying a group of alleged illegal immigrants in a “panga boat,” on the shores of Malibu Beach, which became a sanctuary city in March 2017. Melugin stated that the video was given to him by a “contact” who lived in the area, noting that it is “incredibly rare” to see illegal immigrants crossing “so far north.”

“Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week,” Melugin tweeted. “Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response.”

The boat reportedly showed up around 1 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated 25 people who leaped out and left the vessel abandoned in the water, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Despite Closing Multiple Migrant Detention Centers, The Biden Admin Is Asking Congress To Fund More Holding Space)

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday the U.S. Coast Guard then received a call stating that the 25-foot-long panga boat had sunk off the coast, according to FOX 11.

With many high-profile celebrities living in the sanctuary city, the boat had reportedly only been about a half mile away from celebrity Barbara Streisand’s $100 million oceanfront mansion, according to the New York Post.

Streisand, 81, has a long-standing relationship with the Democratic party, donating to the party many times. The celebrity has also been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and his previous plan to build a wall at the southern border. (RELATED: California City To Allow Reopenings, Declares Itself A ‘Sanctuary City’ For Business)

Border patrol agents all across the southern border, including California, have been overwhelmed with the amount of migrants attempting to cross, which have hit record numbers, the NY Post reported. Over 40,000 migrants have been reportedly processed through San Diego since mid-Septemeber, according to the outlet.

Within the 2023 fiscal year, more than 230,000 migrants have crossed along the California sector, marking it as a 20-year high for the area, the NY Post reported.