Video Shows State Troopers Rescuing Woman From Bridge Overlooking River

Connecticut State Troopers rescued a woman sitting on the ledge of a bridge overlooking the Connecticut River, a video released Thursday showed.

The woman had climbed over the metal safety fence of the Raymond E. Baldwin Bridge and perched on the five-inch ledge when the Troopers appeared, the video released by the Connecticut State Police (CSP) showed.

“How’re we doing, ma’am? What’re we doing over here? Are you okay?” a Trooper, Sgt. Matthew Belz, asked the woman, his voice carrying above the whoosh of the wind.

“Yes,” answered the woman, who then gave Sgt. Belz her name at the Trooper’s request.

“Okay… Why’re we on the other side of that?” asked Sgt. Belz.

“I was just, um, I dunno,” replied the woman.

“It’s okay. Why ever you’re on the other side of that is something that we can work on, okay?” said Sgt. Belz.

While Sgt. Belz kept up the conversation, a female Trooper identified as Sgt. Ashley Harkins then scaled the safety fence and executed a potentially risky maneuver involving getting the woman to climb onto Sgt. Harkins’ legs as Sgt. Harkins clutched the bridge. Sgts. Belz and Harkins encouraged the woman to climb over.

“It’s okay, we’re gonna get you back up and over, okay? Are you able to climb or are you tired?” asked Sgt. Belz.

As Sgt. Harkins tried to help the woman climb, Sgt. Belz and the other Trooper grasped the woman’s hand over the fence, “Just do me a favor, you gotta come on, I’ve got you…I’ve gotchu, I gotchu, I gotchu.”

Sgt. Belz and another Trooper pulled the woman over to safety. Sgt. Harkins climbed back over, and the Troopers called an ambulance to take the woman away for treatment. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Rescuing Teen Hanging Off Bridge As Train Approaches)

“We applaud the quick, decisive actions of Sgt. Harkins and Sgt. Belz in saving the life of the female. Thanks to [Department of Energy and Environmental Protection] Colonel Chris Lewis and State Troopers from Troop F who also assisted on scene,” the CSP said in a statement.