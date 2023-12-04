47 Dead, 85 Injured After Landslides And Rain Destroy Northern Part Of Country

A landslide in northern Tanzania has killed 47 and left at least 85 others injured, authorities said Monday.

As a result, the government dispatched the military to help rescue the hundreds of people still trapped in the flood. The disaster is said to be the worst flood in recent years, sweeping away roads, cars, bridges and houses, according to the Associated Press (AP). The flood began in the country’s northern regions, near Mount Hanang, and authorities have deployed the military to respond to the situation.

23 people killed in flooding and landslides after overnight torrential rain wreak havoc in Manyara Region, Tanzania 🇹🇿 | 3 December 2023 | #floods #flooding #Tanzaniapic.twitter.com/bhWvGhcBjg — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) December 4, 2023

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in Dubai for the U.N. climate summit, said she is cutting her trip short so she can return to Tanzania, according to The AP.

“I send my sincere condolences to the affected families and have directed all our security forces to deploy to the area and help those affected,” she said.

As of Monday morning, the flooding has killed over 50 people and affected 5,600 people in total, according to Reuters. The flood came directly after the country experienced its worst drought in over 40 years.

More footage of the flooding and mudslides after torrential rain in Manyara Region, Tanzania 🇹🇿 | 3 December 2023 | #floods #flooding #Tanzania #mudslides pic.twitter.com/npIjbUAJ24 — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) December 4, 2023

East Africa is experiencing torrential rain and flooding due to the effects of El Nino, a weather phenomenon known to bring extreme droughts to some areas and heavy rain to others, according to Aljazeera. Both Somalia and Rwanda have been heavily hit by torrential rain, while Ethiopia and Kenya have suffered from severe drought since 2020.

Local authorities in Tanzania are doing their best to help rescue civilians, but the highly volatile road conditions have hampered their efforts, Aljazeera reported.