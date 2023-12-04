Largest University System In US Launches Strike For More Pay, ‘Gender-Inclusive’ Restrooms

California State University (CSU) faculty launched a series of strikes on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The strikes will include four single-day events taking place at CSU campuses in Pomona, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento, and are part of an effort for faculty to receive higher pay and more benefits, according to the AP. The California Faculty Association is pushing for a 12% salary increase along with extending parental leave from six weeks to an entire semester. (RELATED: Teacher’s Union That Encouraged Teacher Strikes Now Faces Its Own Employee Rebellion)

We’re not falling for it. We are legally allowed to strike, and we will show up in the hundreds with our faculty, staff, students, and community allies to shut down the CSU until we get what we deserve. #DoBetterCSU #CFA4Faculty #CFAFacultyRising pic.twitter.com/R0w7dgYKVv — California Faculty Association (@CFA_United) December 2, 2023

CSU is the largest public university system in the U.S., according to the AP.

“Rent, childcare, groceries and the costs of basic necessities have gone up by double digits over the past few years,” California Faculty Association Sacramento President Anne Luna stated, according to NBC Los Angeles. “Our faculty are some of the lowest-paid educators in the state. They desperately need a lifeline.”

“They can afford to provide fair compensation and safe working conditions,” Luna added. “It’s time to stop funneling tuition and taxpayer money into a top-heavy administration.”

The union also is striving for less strenuous workloads and improved access to breastfeeding stations, as well as additional restrooms that are gender-inclusive, according to the AP. The union represents about 29,000 employees.

“CSU strives to provide fair, competitive pay and benefits for all of our employees,” CSU Human Resources Vice Chancellor Leora Freedman stated, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable.”

California Faculty Association and CSU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.