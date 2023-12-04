US

Foreign Ex-Military Officer Charged With Attempting To Kill US Soldiers Extradited To US: DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) extradited Andres Fernando Medina Rodriguez, a former Colombian army officer, to the United States and charged him with conspiracy to murder and attempted murder Friday.

The DOJ accused Rodriguez, 39, of spying on a base in Columbia where American soldiers were located in 2021. Rodriguez then allegedly bombed the military forces with a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) planted in the back of a car. (RELATED: DOJ Convicts Foreign National Over Massive Drug Trafficking Conspiracy)

“Medina Rodriguez pulled the detonation pin on the explosive and left the area on foot before fleeing on a motorcycle driven by a co-conspirator. As a result of the detonated VBIED, three U.S. Army soldiers were injured,” the DOJ noted in a press release.

The car bomb injured a total of 36 people and left three in critical condition, The Associated Press (AP) said. Rodriguez is a suspected member of the 33rd FARC front, a militant group who refuses to uphold the 2016 Colombian peace accord, Local 10 reported.

If found guilty, Rodriguez could face a life sentence, The AP reported.