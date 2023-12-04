ISIS Claims Responsibility For Catholic Mass Bombing

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a Catholic Mass in the Philippines on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The bombing left at least four people dead and over 50 injured at Mindanao State University, according to Reuters. ISIS announced on Telegram that it was responsible for the explosion, The Daily Beast reported.

PHILIPPINES Muslim terrorists bombed Catholics DURING MASS At least 4 people have been killed with many more injured after the terror attack in Mindanao State University in Marawi city pic.twitter.com/60sighLWJS — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 3, 2023

The Daily Tribune reported that ISIS had “detonated an explosive device on a large gathering of Christian disbelievers in Marawi City,” citing the SITE Intelligence Group. (‘Clearly An Act Of Terrorism’: Deadly Explosion During Catholic Mass In Philippines Kills 4)

“Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society,” President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement on Twitter. “Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice.”

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) December 3, 2023

Police are currently investigating the attack and searching for suspects, Reuters reported.

“As we speak, there’s an ongoing massive operation to hunt these terrorist groups or suspected perpetrators of the bombing,” Western Mindanao Command chief William Gonzales said, The Daily Beast reported.

One of the suspects reportedly has links to a local militant group, regional police chief Allan Nobleza told GMA News.

Police in the Mindanao and capital regions of the Philippines are on “high alert” and police checkpoints are tightened “to prevent possible follow-up incidents,” senior police official Emmanuel Peralta said, Reuters reported.

Mindanao State University is suspending classes until further notice, Reuters reported.