EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Gosar Demands Biden Admin Explain WMD-Related Funding To Wuhan Lab-Tied Nonprofit

Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar sent letters Monday to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the three other agencies that are still funding EcoHealth Alliance (EHA), which has for years funneled taxpayer money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

The Daily Caller first obtained copies of the four letters, sent to the NIH, Department of Defense (DOD), National Science Foundation (NSF) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In the letters, Gosar calls for answers regarding total funding to EHA, any active projects with EHA, Weapons of Mass Destruction research, EHA collaborators, research in foreign countries and gain-of-function research.

The Caller recently reported that a group of scientists tied to the WIV are using taxpayer cash to import bats and perform Ebola experiments in the U.S. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Scientist Tied To Wuhan Lab Now Using Taxpayer Cash To Do Bat Ebola Experiments In America, Watchdog Finds)

“It’s disgraceful that government agencies continue to give tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to the group that’s responsible for funneling Fauci’s federal money to the CCP-controlled Wuhan Institute of Virology for risky gain-of-function research that started a pandemic,” Gosar told the Caller before sending the letters.

“EcoHealth Alliance does not deserve any taxpayer support after what happened in Wuhan and its years of empty promises of predicting and preventing pandemics and instead probably causing one. The agencies responsible for this wasteful spending must be held accountable,” he added.

READ THE LETTERS HERE:



Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as a director of NIAID, has repeatedly testified to Congress that the U.S. government has not funded gain-of-function research at the WIV, from which proponents of the lab-leak theory believe COVID-19 escaped. The WIV received U.S. taxpayer dollars via a NIAID sub-grant to EHA.

EHA provided $600,000 in the form of NIH subgrants to the Wuhan lab between 2014 and 2019 to study bat-based coronaviruses. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Joni Ernst Introduces Legislation To Prohibit Federal Funding To EcoHealth Alliance)

“We applaud Rep. Gosar for his outstanding leadership dating back to early 2020 on efforts with WCW to cut taxpayer funding to EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan lab, whose perilous partnership on risky gain-of-function animal experiments likely caused COVID,” Justin Goodman, the Senior Vice President of White Coat Waste Project told the Caller.

“We finally cut off the Wuhan animal lab earlier this year, but have exposed how the NIH, Pentagon, NSF and USAID are still making it rain on EcoHealth to the tune of 50 million taxpayer dollars, including to traffic hundreds of wild bats from Asia to the US for dangerous animal experiments with exotic viruses like Ebola and Nipah that have 90-100 percent kill rates in humans. Taxpayers have a right to know how their money is being spent and we’re grateful to Rep. Gosar for demanding answers and fighting this reckless government spending that threatens public health,” Goodman added.

Gosar called for answers to his questions no later than Dec. 15.