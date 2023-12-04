Canadians Can’t Follow CNBC On Instagram

Fun fact about me, I’m Canadian!

I spend the holidays with my Canadian family, and one of my cousins told me that he can’t follow CNBC on Instagram. I didn’t believe him, but here’s proof!

People in Canada can’t view CNBC’s content because Canadian legislation bars people from seeing the news.

You’re telling me of all the garbage news sites in the world, CNBC is the one that ultimately gets banned in Canada? Tampon Trudeau has taken it too far with the government oversight.

