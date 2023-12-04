US

Rough Weather Ramps Up For Christmas Across US, Several Major Systems Head For Big Cities

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
A slew of significant storm systems will hit the U.S. on Monday, bringing heavy snow, rain, fog, potential flooding and more to the northern half of the country.

Heavy rain, mountain snow, and high winds are heading for the Northwest U.S. on Monday, sweeping through the northern Rockies, bringing the risk of river, stream, and urban flooding up considerably as we head toward Christmas, according to the National Weather Service. Seattle, Washington, and Astoria, Eugene, and Portland, Oregon, can all expect high rainfall through the start of the week, with a rough average of four to six inches hitting the large urban areas, AccuWeather noted.

The storm system is yet another atmospheric river, a long, narrow, region within Earth’s skies which transport most of the moisture around the world outside of the tropics. Winter of 2022 was defined by a series of atmospheric rivers which brought massive flooding to the west coast. (RELATED: Forecasters Reveal Whether US Will Have A Strong Or Weak Winter)

Further east, a storm system is expected to deluge parts of New England on Monday night with heavy snow, which may last through Tuesday morning, NWS noted. Rain and other mixed precipitation will be felt as far south as Tennessee, but it’s mainly the northern half of the nation that needs to prepare for what might be another wild winter.