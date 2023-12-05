NASA Currently Tracking 20,000 Or More Near-Earth Asteroids

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is currently tracking more than 20,000 asteroids moving closer and closer toward Earth, according to a report published Tuesday.

There are simply millions of asteroids hovering around between Mars and Jupiter, of which at least 600,000 have been identified, and a handful are gradually escaping this cluster and getting closer to Earth, The Mirror reported. NASA scientists claim to watch these asteroids closely, but historical evidence would suggest otherwise.

In the past two years alone, countless asteroids have made their way into Earth’s atmosphere without NASA bothering to send out its bat signal. One of these asteroids was so huge it would have been a planet-killer had it hit, but it thankfully broke up as it entered our atmosphere, scientists believe. Where was NASA when this happened? Nowhere to be found, that’s where.

If The Largest Asteroid Near Earth Hit Us, Here’s What It Would Look Like | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ It would look like we all died. https://t.co/8V53OR1MFp — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 12, 2022

Everyone seems to underestimate the cataclysmic power of asteroids. Whenever I post about them on Twitter, I’m met with the typical idiot eye-rolls and yelled at for fear-mongering.

But is it really fear-mongering when data suggests an asteroid impact is the real reason our Last Glacial Maximum ended so abruptly after the Younger Dryas? There’s evidence this impact sent our relatively technologically advanced species back into the stone age. Oh, and then there was that one asteroid, which was so powerful it turned dinosaurs into chickens, as author and researcher Graham Hancock so eloquently said. (RELATED: Asteroid NASA Hit In Diversion Mission Is Acting So Mysteriously, An Investigation Was Launched)

And while it’s great how NASA claims to be surveying these asteroids in order to mitigate an impact, I’ve yet to see any evidence they’d be able to do a damn thing if one of these giant space rocks was on a direct collision course with our planet.