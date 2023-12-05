Americans Are So Financially Inept That They’re Literally Making GoFundMe Pages For Their Student Loans

A CBS MoneyWatch report published Tuesday detailed how a huge number of GoFundMe’s 2023 campaigns are dedicated to people paying off their student loan debt.

Campaigns to help people pay off their student loan debt rose by around 40 percent in 2023, according to CBS News. But this shouldn’t come as a shock to many of you. All student loan repayments were paused for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, and only restarted earlier this year. And instead of preparing for this time, which every student knew was coming, they didn’t do jack.

The problem with asking others to pay off your student loan debt is a two-parter. Obviously the country is snowballing toward financial collapse. Everything is more expensive under President Joe Biden. The average American has to spend an additional $11,434 per year to maintain their quality of life, and to keep up with the cost of living.

We Thought We Heard Insane Debt Stories, But Nothing Tops This | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ I’m terrified to think of how many people I know who are probably in a similar situation https://t.co/Fg0nI4aAjd — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) April 13, 2023

I get it. Life is expensive. So maybe stop buying all the unnecessary crap you think you need, which are really just modern day luxuries you’re too spoiled to be grateful you have in the first place. Back in October we published an article detailing how families were struggling to keep up … with having cable TV, renting unnecessary office space, and going out for dinners at overpriced restaurants.

But that doesn’t mean your financial illiteracy is anyone else’s problem. You had three years to get your ducks in a row; three years to increase your savings and rethink your financial practices under a rapidly evolving employment environment. (RELATED: ‘Graduating In The Recession’: Students, Y’all Need To Be Prepared For What’s Coming In The Near Future)

The only person these graduates of higher education have to blame is themselves. Sure, you can blame the schools for being so expensive … but they didn’t ask you to get a degree you probably don’t need in order to do your job, did they? And neither did anyone else.