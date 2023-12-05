Dem Megadonor Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Gives $250,000 Donation To Nikki Haley Super PAC

Reid Hoffman, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, contributed $250,000 to a pro-Nikki Haley super PAC, The New York Times reported.

Hoffman, who co-founded LinkedIn, has donated tens of millions of dollars to Democrats and liberal-aligned groups in recent years. Hoffman’s quarter-million dollar donation went to the SFA Fund Inc., a pro-Haley committee that has emerged as one of the biggest spenders in the 2024 Republican primary, shelling out more than $33 million to boost Haley, according to the NYT. (RELATED: Joe Biden Fundraises With Liberal Megadonor Linked To Jeffrey Epstein)

Other billionaires have encouraged Democrats to throw their support behind Nikki Haley, citing their opposition to former President Donald Trump. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Nov. 29 that “even if you’re [a] very liberal Democrat, I urge you, you know, help Nikki Haley too … on the Republican side, that might be better than Trump.”

Hoffman has come under criticism for his past dealings with notorious pedophile Jeffery Epstein.; Hoffman planned to visit Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, twice in 2014, according to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. Epstein also arranged for Hoffman to stay at his Manhattan property overnight in December 2014, with a breakfast party being scheduled for the next morning.

Hoffman confirmed to WSJ that he visited the island one time for a fundraising trip. In 2014, Hoffman introduced Epstein to billionaire Peter Thiel, according to the WSJ.

Hoffman also financed a group that spread anti-Republican misinformation during a 2017 Senate election in Alabama, creating fake Facebook pages intended to split conservative voters and using automated social media accounts to give the illusion that the Republican nominee was being boosted by Russian bots, according to the NYT.

The election was ultimately decided by less than 22,000 votes. Hoffman later apologized for his involvement in the scheme.

The campaigns of Haley’s primary opponents criticized the donation.

“It makes perfect sense that liberal Democrat billionaires would support Nikki Haley’s bid for the White House, because she is a liberal,” Bryan Griffin, the DeSantis campaign’s press secretary, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “She would let corporations set immigration policy, roll out the red carpet for China, hike taxes on hardworking Americans, and require social media users to register with the government,” he continued.

“The bipartisan Establishment has selected their puppet,” Tricia McLaughlin, Vivek Ramaswamy’s press secretary, told the DCNF.

The Haley campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

