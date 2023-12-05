EXCLUSIVE: District’s LGBTQ Lesson Plans For Kindergarteners Include Resources From Pro-Sex Change Organization

North Kansas City School District is offering children, as young as in kindergarten, lessons on LGBTQ history that include stories of little boys who dress up as little girls, the Daily Caller has learned exclusively.

Parents Defending Education (PDE) was tipped off regarding an email sent to staff of the school district in October, providing a list of resources for the educators that was curated by “Equity advocates.” (RELATED: Utah School District Pulls Dozens Of Books Including ‘Gender Queer,’ ‘Two Boys Kissing’)

The resources included also contain a list of student resources on LGBTQ history compiled by the Gay, Lesbian, & Straight Education Network (GLSEN). GLSEN has opposed restricting transgender-identified children’s access to life-altering medical interventions.

“Throughout our lives, however, our many bodily characteristics work together to create a unique path of development, causing some of us to grow really tall, and others to remain short, or some of us to grow hair under our armpits and legs, while others remain bare,” GLSEN writes on its website. “While this development often happens on its own during puberty, this change can also be administered through medicine, such as hormone replacement therapy. Since our society often conflates our bodies (or genitalia) with our gender identity, it is critical that we allow space for people to self-identify.”

Kindergarteners are encouraged to read, “Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress,” and the teacher is told to say that “Some boys like to wear dresses.”

“Morris Micklewhite likes school because he can paint and sing and do puzzles. Also at school Morris likes to play in the dress-up center where he likes to wear a tangerine-colored dress. His classmates make fun of him and exclude him from games because of the dress,” a book description reads. “All week, Morris’ classmates tell him dresses are not for boys and don’t let Morris play with them. At home, Morris has a dream that inspires him and he recreates the dream as a painting where he is riding an elephant in space, while wearing the tangerine dress. Morris brings the painting with him to school and his classmates are drawn to play with Morris because of his beautiful painting. In the end, Morris regains confidence in himself and his classmates learn to accept him as he is.”

“Rather than fixating on identity politics and recognizing every superficial day created, schools should focus on teaching students math, history, reading, and science,” Michele Exner, senior adviser at PDE, told the Daily Caller in a statement. “It is absurd that school officials want to waste class time on this nonsense and think children as young as 4 and 5 years old should be exposed to mature topics. Parents are fed up and want learning back in classrooms, not political indoctrination.”