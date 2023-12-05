‘Where Do You Want Them?’: GOP Rep Grills Witness Calling For More Immigration

Republican Alabama Rep. Dale Strong grilled a Democrat-invited witness on his support of more immigration during a House Homeland subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

Strong questioned Murad Awawdeh, who is the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, over his invitation for more immigrants while the Big Apple says the situation can’t be sustained. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said that his city is “out of room” over the tens of thousands of migrant arrivals. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Federal Agents Say They’re Stuck ‘Babysitting’ Illegal Immigrants Instead Of Stopping Criminals)

“You stated we need more immigrants, where would you like them to be sent to? You say you need more immigrants, I’ll tell you this right here, I’ve spent a lot of time in New York in the last couple months, I was there this last weekend and met with hundreds of people from New York,” Strong said.

“I didn’t have one that said, ‘Send us more illegal aliens to New York.’ I want to know if you want more illegal aliens tell me where you want them and how many do you want,” Strong said.

Adams of New York City announced in November that police and schools would face budget cuts due to the migrant surge.

WATCH:

“Congressman this is kind of endemic of the rhetoric we’ve been hearing is that we have had a population loss in the state of New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then people leaving the state of New York. We need a stronger workforce,” Awawdeh said.

“How many do you want and where do you want them?” Strong asked before ending the back and forth.

