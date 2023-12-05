Pro-Censorship Megadonor’s Org Starts $30 Million ‘Inclusive’ AI Fund With White House

Left-wing megadonor Pierre Omidyar’s Omidyar Network has launched an “inclusive” artificial intelligence (AI) fund in collaboration with the White House, it announced on Tuesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an initiative including several left-wing megadonors that strives to counter “disinformation” and shield “democracy” from AI threats featuring over $200 million collectively in November, according to the project’s document. In addition to Omidyar’s Omidyar network, the initiative also features his Democracy Fund as well as left-wing billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. (RELATED: Left-Wing Billionaire Pierre Omidyar Is Funding An Anti-Facebook Campaign Targeting Online ‘Misinformation’)

Today ESP co-founders @nataliefoster and @chrishughes spoke about our continued partnership with @OmidyarNetwork as they launch a dedicated fund to promote the inclusive and responsible development of AI, of which @ESP_Action will be a grantee. https://t.co/Wqu5i1jsVb — Economic Security Project (@EconomicSecProj) December 5, 2023

Omidyar Network is the first of the White House-linked groups to launch its AI fund with $30 million, according to Axios.

“Specifically, Omidyar Network’s investment aims to build a more inclusive AI infrastructure that centers the social impacts of generative AI, elevates a range of diverse voices in AI development and governance, and promotes innovation and competition to maximize AI’s promise,” the announcement states. “This work builds on almost two decades of leadership in responsible tech supporting both innovation and societal guardrails, and is part of the new funders initiative on AI launched by the White House last month.”

Omidyar Network and other organizations are tackling objectives based on Harris’ preference, according to a White House fact sheet on the initiative.

“Ten leading foundations are announcing they have collectively committed more than $200 million in funding toward initiatives to advance the priorities laid out by the Vice President, and are forming a funders network to coordinate new philanthropic giving,” it states.

Omidyar’s organizations have been involved in several censorship efforts including Democracy Fund giving $130,000 to the Center for Internet Security to fund a “Misinformation Reporting Portal” to identify social media content for removal during the 2020 election, according to tax records obtained by independent journalist Lee Fang.

Omidyar Network has contributed over $400,000 to a project called Accountable Tech as of September, according to its grants database. Accountable Tech led an initiative to influence advertisers to cease spending on Twitter in November 2022 after billionaire Elon Musk purchased the social media platform, according to the project’s website, citing “misinformation.”

The left-wing philanthropies collaborating with the White House “are supporting initiatives to protect U.S. democracy from the potentially destabilizing effects of AI,” the project document states. “These efforts include defending free and fair elections while combating disinformation and the undermining of public trust.”

“The philanthropies are also funding projects to develop inclusive, rights-respecting AI governance frameworks and to guard against harmful impacts to historically marginalized communities,” it adds. “Projects include efforts to build policymakers’ understanding and use of AI and relevant technology to shape effective and equitable policy.”

Omidyar Network and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.